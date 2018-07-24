Home Kentucky Owensboro Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Tennessee July 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Archie “Apache” Williams was arrested in Marion County, Tennessee on charges unrelated the armed robbery he is accused of committing.

A warrant for Williams arrest was issued yesterday in relation to the armed robbery that occurred at a Cash Express store in Owensboro on July 16th.

According to police, he attempted to tie up a customer and an employee after demanding money. No one was hurt in the incident, but Williams did take off with some cash

The arrest warrant for the armed robbery will be served once Williams is back in Kentucky.

Comments

comments