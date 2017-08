Some folks in Owensboro will have one less place to get their groceries for a while.

The Aldi store along Kentucky 54 is getting work done.

The remodeling work is set to begin August 13 and through September 19th.

The store will be closed during that time.

Until it reopens, employees from the Owensboro location will be working in the two Evansville Aldi stores.

