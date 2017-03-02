Home Kentucky Owensboro Airport Officials Ask for Double the Funding March 2nd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Eight years ago, commercial service at the Owensboro Daviess County Airport was renewed. Now, they’re asking the City Commission and Fiscal Court to double funding, in an aim to keep commercial service at the airport.

Airport officials are hoping to grow their customer base with an added $50,000 to their marketing budget, for a total of $78,000.

Part of that marketing strategy is to attract more customers from Bowling Green, Paducah, and Madisonville, who typically fly out of Louisville of Nashville on Allegiant.

“We believe in most all cases that it’s less expensive,” said Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Director Bob Whitmer. “It’s much more convenient and it’s a better option.”

Airport officials as asking the Daviess County Fiscal Court and the Owensboro City Commission for a total of 210,000. The fiscal year 2017-2018 budget is expected to be presented in April, and must be passed by July 1st, 2017.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments