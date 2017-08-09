44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Airport To Offer More Flights To Orlando For 2017 Holiday Season

August 9th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

One Tri-state airport will offer more flights to Florida for the 2017 holiday season. The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport (OWB) announced that there will be extra flights to and from Orlando in December via Allegiant Air.

The airliner will offer four flights each week instead of the normal two per week for the last two weeks of December.

The flights to and from Orlando/Sanford Airport (SFB) will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between December 18th and December 31st.

Allegiant Air is offering more flights to fill the increased demand during the holidays.

For more information, visit Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

