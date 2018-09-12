Home Kentucky Owensboro Air Show to Close Blue Bridge September 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

As part of the Annual Air Show, Owensboro’s Blue Bridge that links Indiana and Kentucky is temporarily closing.

The bridge will be closed to traffic on the following dates and times:

Thursday, Sept 13th, Noon to 4:00PM

Friday, Sept 14th, 12:30 p.m. to 4:00PM

Saturday, Sept 15th, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30PM (Owensboro Bridge Run)

Sunday, Sept 16th, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30PM

The Owensboro Run will be closing the bridge on September 15th as well.

Individuals interested in competing in the run can click here to register.

