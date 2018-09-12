44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Air Show to Close Blue Bridge

Owensboro Air Show to Close Blue Bridge

September 12th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter

As part of the Annual Air Show, Owensboro’s Blue Bridge that links Indiana and Kentucky is temporarily closing.

The bridge will be closed to traffic on the following dates and times:

  • Thursday, Sept 13th, Noon to 4:00PM
  • Friday, Sept 14th, 12:30 p.m. to 4:00PM
  • Saturday, Sept 15th, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30PM (Owensboro Bridge Run)
  • Sunday, Sept 16th, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30PM

The Owensboro Run will be closing the bridge on September 15th as well.

Individuals interested in competing in the run can click here to register.

 

 

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.