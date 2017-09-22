Home Kentucky Owensboro Air Show to Honor Community Heroes September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

All eyes will be on the sky in Owensboro for this weekend’s Air Show honoring community heroes. First responders, active-duty military, and veterans will get in free. Spectators will have the chance to get an up-close look at both civilian, and military planes.

Owensboro Air Show will run all weekend long. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday night’s event will cost two dollars for adults, and children under 10 will get in for free.

For more information, visit Owensboro Air Show.





