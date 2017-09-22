Owensboro Air Show to Honor Community Heroes
All eyes will be on the sky in Owensboro for this weekend’s Air Show honoring community heroes. First responders, active-duty military, and veterans will get in free. Spectators will have the chance to get an up-close look at both civilian, and military planes.
Owensboro Air Show will run all weekend long. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday night’s event will cost two dollars for adults, and children under 10 will get in for free.
For more information, visit Owensboro Air Show.