Overview of the Next Few Days

Flash Flood Warning continues for Clay, Richland & Lawrence counties in Illinois.

SPC had Marginal or Isolated severe risk getting into part of area for that spoke of some t’storms pivoting through this afternoon-evening. It has been removed now. Reason is that there are no/very few faint breaks in the clouds over western Kentucky right now behind the current rainfall near/north of the Ohio River. Unless the sun can break through, any small hail to one isolated severe hailer risk is nil. Will keep a few t’storms in the forecast & isolated hailer wording in to account for any breaks of sun that can occur for destabilization.

All this said, periodic showers/isolated t’storm will continue today with break brief this afternoon for part of area. Steady, cold, wind-driven rain will be with us evening-tonight & into Friday morning.

Steady rain will pull away, but it may be a gray day for much of the area, except in the far west where some clearing may occur. Winds will be strong from the north/north-northwest to 35 mph. Highs will run in the 51-56 over much of the area, except in the west where 57-63 is possible.

Rainfall grand totals Thursday-Friday will run 1-4″ with highest totals in our northwestern counties.

Saturday will feature a few spotty showers/t’showers in the morning with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, then sunshine appearing & perhaps a few more spotty showers/t’showers in the afternoon with the potential of isolated graupal (small, soft hail). Highs will run generally near 60 to as high as 67 (63 Evansville area) with gusty northwest winds to 32 mph at times.

Sunday looks good with mostly sunny skies & 63-70 after 35-41 (patchy frost northeast) Sunday morning.

