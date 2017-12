Home Kentucky Overturned Semi Truck Shuts Down 56 West In McLean County December 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

An overturned semi truck shuts down 56 West in McLean County. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the 14000 block of 56 West near Beech Grove.

Dispatch says the truck is blocking both lanes of 56 W and the road is shut down. They say it will blocked off for several hours.

There’s no word on what caused the truck to overturn.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments