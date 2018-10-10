44News | Evansville, IN

Overturned Semi Traps Driver Inside in Warrick County

October 10th, 2018 Indiana, Warrick County

Indiana State Police say a semi driver was trapped in a turned over semi on an Interstate in Warrick County.

Police say the crash occurred on westbound I-64 near the 35 mile marker. Police are alerting drivers that delays should be expected in the area.

Emergency crews are heading to the scene now. The driver is said to have sustained minor injuries.

The left lane of westbound I-64  is blocked while debris is being cleared from the roadways.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we receive more information.

 

