An overturned semi truck is blocking Kentucky 270 in Webster County. This is along KY 270 near the KY 2838 intersection and just east of the Webster-Union County Line.

This is along the detour route for a closed section of KY 109 at Wheatcroft covered by floodwaters.

The road is expected to be blocked for the next two hours.

