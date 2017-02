Home Kentucky Overturned Semi Blocking U.S. 431 In Muhlenberg County February 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A Kentucky highway is expected to be blocked for most of the day due to an overturned semi truck. The truck overturned just north of the Dunmor community between State Route 949 and Mason Poyner Road in Muhlenberg County.

Both lanes of U.S. 431 are blocked and crews say it could take up to four hours to clean up the area. Drivers should avoid this area.

Stay with 44News for updated information.

Comments

comments