Home Indiana Evansville Overturned Dump Truck Slows Traffic On Vogel Road June 14th, 2018 Alexis Burkhart Evansville, Indiana

A dump truck over turned today on Vogel Road in Evansville.

It happened around 1:00 PM between Congress and Newton when the driver of the dump truck didn’t lower the bed of the truck before attempting to drive underneath power lines.

The truck then got caught on the lines and was tipped over.

Thankfully, nothing was in the back of the truck and no one was hurt.

Comments

comments