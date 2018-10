Home Indiana Overturned Cattle Truck Causes Slow Traffic in Pike County October 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana State Police and the Pike County Sheriff’s office are warning drivers to be cautious of some rouge cattle.

A truck carrying cattle has overturned near the intersection of SR 356 and SR 257 near Otwell. Police say about 10 cattle got loose.

ISP says traffic is moving slowly in the area while crews try to wrangle in the loose animals.

Comments

comments