Home Kentucky Overnight Shooting In Owensboro Sends One To The Hospital September 23rd, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky, Owensboro

One person is in the hospital with what are described as life threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in Owensboro. The victim is identified as 36 year old McFarlane Omari of Owensboro.

The incident happened just before 1:00 in the 1900 block of east 19th Street. Police say McFarlane was shot multiple times, but they have released little information about the incident beyond that. No arrests have been made.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments