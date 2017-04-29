Overnight Rains Hit The Tri-State Hard

The rain from Friday night and Saturday morning has left roads closed, home owners bailing water out of basements, farmers planning to re-plant crops, and at least one county declaring a state of emergency.

More than seven inches of rain fell on Dubois County. EMA officials say many state highways and numerous county roads are closed due to high water. Officials also say in some neighborhoods water was up to the windows on cars parked in the road.

In Posey county at least three state highways, 165, 66, & 69 are closed due to high water. Flooding has also closed south bound Highway 41 near Coalmine Road in Gibson County. There are numerous other county roads closed throughout the area.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN.

