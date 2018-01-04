Overnight in a Piece of History: The A.C. Thomas House

Last month, I introduced you to ways you can shop, eat, and play in Historic New Harmony…now you can stay in a piece of that rich history!

The A.C. Thomas House Bed and Breakfast opened a few months ago, and certainly adds more magic and charm to the burg affectionately known as “Utopia”.

A.C. Thomas was somebody who had kind of a hard knock life growing up. He was orphaned when he was two years old, and he knocked around a little bit and ended up on a farm in Kansas with his brother, and decided to come back to Posey County.

He became a very successful business man here. He dedicated himself to promoting Posey County and New Harmony, and he had the house built here, and the house is filled with wonderful craftsmanship of a type that you rarely see these days.

So the house has great history to it and great architecture, and it’s comfortable, and interesting both!

Built in 1899, this Colonial Revival masterpiece was restored to its original glamour in the early nineties and boasts stunning Classic Revival and Romanesque

style elements as well as reproductions of the original Morris Design wallpaper procured from Bradbury and Bradbury.

And is within walking distance of everything, or nothing, if you prefer.

You can sit on the beautiful front porch with the mosaic tiles, and watch the world go by. Or, you can walk a block away and visit the vintage log cabins.

Walk in the Oculus, to see an example of a Camera Obscure, and the people here are so friendly that the nickname for New Harmony is Utopia, and to us, it lives up to that name.

It’s also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and did I mention that part of bed and breakfast is BREAKFAST?!

Take some time to stroll through history in a magical place called New Harmony, and stay the night in a piece of the days of Utopia.

Shop, play, and STAY in Historic New Harmony!



