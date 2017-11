Home Illinois Overnight Fire Damages Southern Illinois Home November 25th, 2017 Warren Korff Illinois

No one was hurt, but a home received heavy damage in an overnight fire in Gallatin County, Illinois. It was called in around 1:00 at a home just off Route 13 near the town of Equality. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. A cause for the fire has not been determined, but investigators say it started in the back of the house.

Photo: From Southern Illinois Fire Incidents

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

