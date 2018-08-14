Home Kentucky Overnight Crash in Madisonville Under Investigation August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Police are investigating a serious crash that happened overnight in Madisonville.

The crash occurred just after midnight near Nebo Road and Tucker Schoolhouse Road.

Witnesses told police the car was driving down Nebo Road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, ran over several small trees, rolled multiple times, and hit a utility pole.

The driver of the car, identified as Adam Riley of Morton’s Gap, was thrown from the vehicle.

Riley was taken to a nearby hospital then flown to Deaconess Midtown Hospital with serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. We will continue to give updates as we receive them.

