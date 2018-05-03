Home Indiana Evansville Overnight Chase Ends With One Person In Jail May 3rd, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

Evansville police say a short, early morning chase reached 100 miles per hour on the Lloyd Expressway.

Around 4:30 they saw a car speeding on Fulton Avenue near the Lloyd Expressway. They caught up with the vehicle at a stop light on John Street. Police say when the light turned green the car took off at a high rate of speed, got onto the Lloyd Expressway, and accelerated to 100 miles per hour. Police caught up to the car near Highway 41, where the driver pulled over. Records show the driver had a blood-alcohol level of .11. The driver, Angel Cook, was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of drunk driving and reckless driving.

Warren Korff

