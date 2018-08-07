Home Kentucky Over Night Fire in Daviess County Under Investigation August 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Firefighters battled a house fire last night that occured in Daviess County.

Sorgho Fire Department, Stanley Fire Department, & Daviess County Fire Department responded to call of a fire in the 2100 block of Highway 1554.

Crews arrived on scene around 8:30PM on Monday to find the abandoned home fully ablaze. According to the Airport Sorgho Fire Department Facebook page, nobody was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will provide updates as we receive more details.

Photos curtesy of the Airport Sorgho Fire Department Facebook page:

