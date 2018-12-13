Home Indiana Over $121 Million for Rail Crossing Improvements Awarded by INDOT December 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Railroads all across the Hoosier state will benefit greatly from a multi-million dollar donation that will be put towards improvement projects.

Governor Eric Holcomb, along with INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuiness and other local officials, were on hand in Gary to announce the awarding of more than $121 million for rail crossing safety improvements across Indiana.

The money for these improvements was gifted by INDOT’s Local Trax matching grant. Local Trax was launched earlier this year, and provides funds for Indiana cities, towns, and counties to improve railroad grade separations, crossing closures, and other safety enhancements.

“Through the Next Level Roads plan and with the support of the General Assembly, we’re making historic improvements to Indiana’s infrastructure from the first mile to the last mile,” Governor Holcomb said. “Local Trax funding is targeted toward the highest priority rail crossings where accidents have been frequent, chronic congestion has frustrated diverse and rail crossing have limited potential for development. These projects help solve those challenges.”

Through this program, local governments will only need to provide 20% of funding for land acquisition and construction. The state will provide the other 80%.

Local projects include improvements to the railroad crossing on Mill Road in Vanderburgh County. Officials estimate the total cost of the project to be $7,487,500, with an estimated $6,237,500 in state matching funds.

