Home Indiana Evansville OVC Tournament to Tip Off Wednesday at the Ford Center February 27th, 2018 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana

The banners are up and decals are on the court as the Ohio Valley Conference takes over the Ford Center. All season long the OVC has been touting the Road to Evansville as the tournament championship is changing venues for the first time in more than 20 years.

There are four days of gameplay and it all comes down to Saturday night’s final where the first tickets to the NCAA will be punched from the Ford Center.

The OVC Tournament is going to be an economic opportunity and will bring national exposure to the city. City leaders hope the Hoosier hospitality will be enough to keep the tournament and its teams and fans coming back for more.

The excitement all begins with tip-off Wednesday.

Wednesday tickets for the Women’s Openers will be just $5. For E is For Everyone Day those Games start 1 and 3 in the afternoon.

