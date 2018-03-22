Home Indiana Evansville OVC Tournament To Return To The Ford Center In Evansville March 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Ohio Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship will be returning to the Ford Center for the next two years. The OVC Board of Presidents has voted to bring the tournament back to Evansville in 2019 and 2020.

This was the first year that the tournament was held in Evansville, and the first time it was held outside Nashville since 2002.

OVC Basketball Championship will be held March 6th through March 9th in 2019 and March 4th through March 7th in 2020.

The OVC Basketball Tournamet is the fourth-oldest Division I Championship in the country. The Murray State Men’s Basketball team and the Belmont’s Women’s program claimed this year’s championships.

