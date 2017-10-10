44News | Evansville, IN

OVAL Seeking Artists For 2017 Ohio Valley River Paint Out

October 10th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

The Ohio Valley Art League (OVAL) is seeking artists for the 2017 Ohio Valley River Paint Out in Henderson. Artist will be Plein Air painting scenes in Henderson County and along the riverfront in downtown Henderson.

Activities will include Plein Air Competition, art sale on Main Street, Blooming Artists, which is a children’s paint out activity where they will create artworks on white jars, and live music by local band, FishTown.

Awards for the Plein Air Competition will be presented at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 20th.

There will be activities going on throughout the afternoon between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Artists who want to participant in this event can download an entry form at Ohio Valley Art.

The event is presented by OVAL in partnership with Dick and Sheila Beaven and B&B Excavating.

Picture Courtesy of Ohio Valley Art League

