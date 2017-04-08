“Outreach To Teach” Grant Awarded to EVSC’s Evans Elementary

An Evansville school receives some TLC after being awarded a state-wide grant. Evans Elementary got a make-over after receiving money from the Indiana Student Education Association.

College students from all over the state were part of a group of more than 100 people who donated their time volunteering at Evans Saturday morning. Several projects — including a pergola and fresh paint — were made possible through an “Outreach to Teach” grant. The grant was open to all Indiana public schools and the money is awarded to help with repairs and updates.

Evans was formerly a middle school but on Saturday volunteers put an elementary touch on the building. Event organizers say the EVSC school was an easy pick for a variety of reasons, “We looked at the feasibility of the projects, we’re all college students, we’re not trained carpenters or construction workers so some of the tasks at the other schools we could not be able to do on a given day, Evans just really fit,” said Katie Schmidt, a co-chair for the Outreach to Teach Committee.

The annual grant is funded by the Indiana Student Education Association in collaboration with the Indiana State Teacher’s Association. Evans Elementary students are in for a big surprise when they return to school on Monday!

Lauren Leslie



