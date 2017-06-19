44News | Evansville, IN

Tri-State Weather Outlook to August

Tri-State Weather Outlook to August

June 19th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

I am working on another outlook to August based on the latest data & analysis.  I will have that posted this afternoon!

-Chad

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.