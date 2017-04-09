Outlook to May 1 in a Nutshell

Temps look to overall average above normal & precipitation average normal through April 20. Normal precipitation April 9-20 is around 1.65″. There will be many 70s & 80s days.

There is a brief, potent cool-down seen around April 21-22 with lows 34-41 over the area (38 Evansville), otherwise, it looks largely cold weather free.

This week, looks like some scattered showers/t’storms Monday late to Monday night, some scattered showers/t’storms Thursday late afternoon-evening, then some scattered showers & t’storms next Sunday (possibly isolated Saturday).

Showers/t’storms are possible around April 19 to early 20, followed by that brief cool snap.

Warmer weather with 70s & 80s should again return after that. Precipitation should run below normal April 21-May 1. Normal is around 1.83″.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



