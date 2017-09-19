Home Indiana Evansville Outline for Phase One of Franklin Street Parking Plan Released September 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The City of Evansville releases its outline for the first phase of the Franklin Street Parking Plan. The study finds there are 1,178 parking spaces along Franklin Street, and at peak times, only about 52% are being used.

The problem is some businesses have more spots than others, and there are also a number of spots that are restricted to residential use only.

Some of the goals for the plan to include better bike and pedestrian transportation, and even considering diagonal parking to increase the number of on-street parking spaces.

The public will get a chance to see these plans at an Area Plan Commission meeting in October.

Click here to read the full study.

