Outdoor Summer Markets are Back!

Warm weather means that outdoor markets are back!

And we have so many new ones popping up every year.

It’s your chance to #ShopLocal AND enjoy your community!

Visit Historic Newburgh’s Farmers market every Saturday this summer.

From 8am-12pm shop for fresh local produce, art, crafts, jellies, jams, syrups, soap and so much more on Newburgh’s scenic riverfront.

Enjoy live music by different area artists, as you walk from booth to booth.

And they’ve stepped up their game by adding events that run within the market like sidewalk chalk contests, a civil war reenactment, learning opportunities, and special programming.

Plus, dogs are welcome!



The Franklin Street Events Association’s Summer Bazaar just opened and it’s already rocking.

With live music, free guitar lessons, and yoga, this bazaar is anything but ordinary.

They’ve got every sort of vendor you could possibly imagine, you never know what you’ll discover!

And yeah, there’s a WHOLE BLOCK of food trucks!

New this year, you can beat the heat or shelter from sprinkles in the giant tent!

Also, look for the shops on Franklin Street to have sales that run during the bazaar.

PS: It’s pet friendly too!

When summer disappears, so do these outdoor markets…so get out while the getting is good, and #ShopLocal.

