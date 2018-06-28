Up Your Outdoor Cooking Game: Watermelon Feta Salad

It’s summertime, and the warmer temps means we’re taking our cooking classes out of the kitchen and into the back-yard!

Want to step up your outdoor party game?

We’re putting together a salty sweet favorite with a deconstructed twist!

When your friends see this on the picnic table, you won’t be bringing back any left-overs.

This light summer salad is great for a hot day using watermelons when they are at their best flavor!





Watermelon Salad with Cucumber and Feta:

Ingredients

1 each Lemon (juiced)

2 TBSP Olive Oil

To taste Salt and Pepper

2 cups Watermelon (diced)

1 cup Cucumbers (diced)

½ cup Feta Cheese (cubed)

¼ cup Red Onion (sliced)

1 TBSP Fresh Mint (chopped)

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, combine the lemon juice, olive oil and salt and pepper.

To that, add the watermelon, cucumber, feta and onions. Gently toss to combine and top with fresh mint.

Serve

Recipe notes*

For alternate presentation, slice the watermelon and cucumbers. Arrange the slices in an alternating pattern. Top with the crumbled cheese and sliced onion and drizzle with the dressing.

