Otwell Miller Students Spending First Week Of School In Nearby Churches

It’s the first day of school for students at the new Otwell Miller Academy Charter School. However, students won’t actually be in the school.

The first day for the charter school was supposed to be August 9th, but because of construction delays, students will spend the first week of school in nearby churches.

This should give contractors enough time to finish construction on the building.

Students are asked to pack their lunches since the school lunch program will not begin until October 1st.

