Otwell Miller to Host Open Enrollment for Students

Otwell Miller Academy will be hosting an open enrollment for students this week. The open enrollment is set for Wednesday, July 26th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Otwell Community Center.

School representatives say student enrollment is limited and classrooms are filling up quickly. The school will integrate technology into project-based lessons with smaller class sizes and geared toward individual student learning styles.

Individual students will be provided portable computers at each grade level.

Parents can register their child(ren) online at Friends of Otwell, by picking up a form at the Otwell Library, or emailing the school at OtwellMillerAcademy@gmail.com.

Below is a list of school supplies for each grade level:

Photo Courtesy of Friends of Otwell Facebook Page

