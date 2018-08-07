Home Indiana Otwell Miller Academy Prepares For Their Second School Year, With New Director August 7th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

“They are ready to be back they are ready to be in their routine, and I’m ready for them to be back in their routine,” says Otwell Miller Academy teacher and parent, Nicki Troutman.

Teachers, students, and parents are gearing up for another school year. Although, at Otwell Miller Academy kids aren’t just returning to new classes with new teachers, they’re also coming back to a renovated building and a new school director.

“Well, it’s really humbling. You know I’ve been in education, this will be my 34th year so seeing something from the ground up, I’ve always gone into established schools and you kind of take for granted the things that are there,” says Rich Padgett, Otwell Miller Academy director.

Last year, students had to bring their lunches to school, but in about a month they’ll have another option. Even though food won’t be made at Otwell Miller Academy, lunches will be brought in, and kids will have the option to buy them.

“Anything we need it’s just like they come forth and want to know what they can do to help,” says Troutman.

This is just the second year for Otwell Miller Academy, but the new director says they only have plans to grow from here.

“So we were really at the ground floor and trying to build a skyscraper but, still at the ground floor,” says Padgett. Last school year, Otwell Miller had 63 students, but this year enrollment is up to 91.

“We have seen tremendous growth, excitement in the communities, so we just want to give ourselves a viable alternative in education and make sure it’s going to be there for years to come,” says Padgett.

During the summer, the school got a big makeover. The walls were painted, new flooring was installed, and the multipurpose room is now the cafeteria.

“We are not completely done, but the further you know on we go, the more changes we are making and accomplishing so much more, so it’s a great feeling,” says Troutman.

Comments

comments