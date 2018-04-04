Home Indiana Otwell Miller Academy Looking to Fill School Director Position April 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Otwell Miller Academy Board is holding an executive session Wednesday as the school begins searching for a new school director. Current Director Rick Fears plans to step down at the end of the school year. The charter school was recently denied a state charter grant of more than $750,000 which would have helped pay for supplies.

Fears said OMA missed out on the funding because their application didn’t score high enough on two rubrics that assessed the services and items the school would have used the grant money to pay for.

The board plans to reapply this summer for the second round of state grants. Meanwhile, the school is still looking for a lunch vendor.

Right now, students bring their own lunch but Fears hopes to have a new program ready for the 2018-2019 school year.

