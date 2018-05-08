Home Indiana Otwell Miller Academy Gears Up For Upcoming School Year May 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Otwell Miller Academy is gearing up for another year of classes at the new school. Monday night, board members met to give an update on several topics parents, teachers and students have been curious about

Among those, finding a lunch vendor. Right now students have to bring their lunches. Director Rick Fears says he hopes to open bids in July and set up the program shortly after that.

Fears is stepping down as director along with two board members. Those two board positions will be filled by the Friends of Otwell oversight group.

As far as replacing fears, the board is still conducting interviews.

The school also expects to enroll about 80 students next year up from 60 students this year.



Comments

comments