A big tradition for a small town continues.

Otwell, in Pike County, is one of the few communities in the Tri-State with an annual 4th of July festival that goes beyond just fireworks. The community has been putting on the event for 61 years. The multi-day festival includes rides, games, food, a fireworks display, a parade, and truck and tractor pulls.



















Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments