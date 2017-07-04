Home Indiana Otwell Celebrates its Annual Fourth of July Festivities July 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Celebrations kicked off Tuesday morning in Otwell with the annual Fourth of July parade. This year, there were tons of entries, and lots of candy to go around.

It started at the former Otwell Elementary School and moved throughout the town.

Later on, there was BBQ and the Garden Tractor Pull.

Organizers say the event is a time for some good family fun.

Otwell Parade Public Relations Officer Tina Weisman said, “It’s nothing but fun. It is as kid-friendly as it can be. You can see we’ve got rides going on. We’ve got, you know, friendly midway. It’s, it’s just fun for kids, fun for families, it’s hometown Americana at its best.”

There’s still some action to be had if you’re in the area – fireworks kick off at dusk.

