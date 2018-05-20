Otters Win Rubber Match vs. CornBelters

The Evansville Otters are 5-4 on the year after securing a series win against the Normal CornBelters Sunday.

Evansville’s bullpen was the star of the show after Randy Wynne went three scoreless innings to set up Mitchell Aker for the save.

Aker nailed down the final inning to grab his fourth save of the year and give Evansville a 5-4 win.

Next up for the Otters is a six game road trip against the Thunderbolts and Beach Bums.

First pitch against Windy City is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

