Otters Walk-off Streak Ends with 5-3 Loss to Rascals

The Evansville Otters were not able to come back this time.

In the midst of an extended homestand, the Otters walked-off in back-to-back games against the Gateway Grizzlies before falling 5-3 to the River City Rascals.

Starter Luc Rennie pitched into the seventh inning, but the four runs River City had up until that point proved too much to overcome.

The Rascals added one more in the ninth inning and won by that same score.

Next up for Evansville is the second game of this series Saturday.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

