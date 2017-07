The Evansville Otters have a cushion in the series against the Florence Freedom.

After a 5-4 win against the first place team, Evansville sends its hottest pitcher on paper to the mound Saturday afternoon.

The Otters trail the Freedom by 5.5 games in the standings, but can pull to within striking distance with a series win or sweep.

First pitch in the second game against Florence is at 5:45 p.m.

