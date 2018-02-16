Otters Trade Riopedre To Rockland Boulders

As part of a deal, the Evansville Otters have traded infielder Christopher Riopedre to the Rockland Boulders.

The Otters the Miami, Florida-native, before the 2016 season from Joliet. He spent two years with the Washington Nationals’ organization two years before that.

In 93 games with the Otters last season, Riopedre batted .261 with 90 hits and 47 RBIs. He accounted for 12 doubles, three triples, and five home runs. He also stole 22 bases while being caught seven times.

A Frontier League All-Star selection in 2016, Riopedre helped Evansville win the franchise’s second league title when he scored the only run in a 1-0 win over River City in Game 5 of the Frontier League Championship Series.

Riopedre was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft by the Nationals. He played collegiately at East Tennessee State University.

