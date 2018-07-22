Otters’ Toby Thomas Retires to Pursue Degree

The Evansville Otters no longer have the services of shortstop Toby Thomas.

However, the decision by Thomas to retire, which he confirmed to 44Sports Sunday, is the first step of the next chapter of his life.

Thomas would like to pursue a business degree and coach baseball with his father at Central Alabama Community College.

Thomas told 44Sports the decision was not out of any spite to the Otters organization.

Rather, Thomas recently felt his heart was not in the game as much as it should be and it was time to step down.

The Evansville Otters avoided the sweep Sunday with a 7-3 win against the Windy City Thunderbolts.

Next up are six straight road games against the Gateway Grizzlies and River City Rascals.

