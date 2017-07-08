Home Indiana Evansville Otters Sweep Slammers on A League of Their Own Night July 8th, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

The Otters donned Rockford Peaches uniforms for the second game of a Frontier League doubleheader against the Joliet Slammers and came out with a win.

Evansville is only three games back of the first-place Florence Freedom after a sweep of the Slammers, 2-0 and 3-1 Saturday.

Hunter Ackerman pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings as reigning MVP Josh Allen and Alejandro Segovia each went deep in the 4th inning of the first game.

The second game featured an RBI triple from Christopher Riopedre and two unearned runs, which made it the 3-1 final score.

Now, seven Otters all-stars will make their way to Joliet, Ill. for the Frontier League All-Star Game July 12.

Evansville then starts the second half of the season on the road against the Gateway Grizzlies July 14.

