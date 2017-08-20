44News | Evansville, IN

Otters Sweep Rascals, Honor Greg Jelks and Janet Gries

Otters Sweep Rascals, Honor Greg Jelks and Janet Gries

August 20th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Evansville Otters 5-4 win in extras helps the team keep optimal playoff positioning heading into the final stretch, but the win also was a fitting way to close out an evening of family.

Evansville honored former manager Greg Jelks by retiring his jersey and remembered host mother Janet Gries with flowers on Host Family Night at Bosse Field.

Jelks managed the team to its first Frontier League Championship in 2006.

However, his life ended suddenly after a heart attack on a plane ride to Australia at age 55.

Janet Gries died unexpectedly as well, after being struck by a vehicle while jogging the day after the Otters 2016 Frontier League Championship.

