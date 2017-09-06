Otters Survive 9th Inning Rally, Even Series

The Evansville Otters had to grit out the first win of the season against the Schaumburg Boomers, but were able to hold on for a 4-3 victory.

Schaumburg hit a two-run home run in the 9th to cut the deficit to one before Randy McCurry induced the final out.

Ryan Long started the scoring in the third inning when he hit a solo home run to give Evansville a 1-0 lead.

Alejandro Segovia followed later in the frame with an RBI single, which gave the home team a 2-0 advantage.

The rest of the Otters scoring came in the fifth, when Kolten Yamaguchi came through with a two-run blast.

Evansville has the day off as the series moves to Schaumburg, Ill. Friday.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

