Evansville Otters outfielder Jeff Gardner won the 2017 Frontier League Home Run Derby. His 14 home runs were just enough to give him the edge. The contest took place in Slammer Stadium in Joliet, Illinois Tuesday night. Second place went to Florence Freedom infielder Jordan Bower who finished with 13 home runs. Meanwhile, the Otters will travel to Gateway on Friday for the first game of a three-game weekend series.

