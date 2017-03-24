Home Indiana Evansville Otters Sign Tell City Native Shane Weedman To Contract Extension March 24th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

The Evansville Otters have signed Tell City native Shane Weedman to a contract extension after a breakout season with the Otters in 2016.

Weedman, a 2011 Tell City graduate, was signed by Evansville midway through the 2015 season after he finished his collegiate playing career, which included stops at Vincennes University (2012-13) and Indiana University Southeast (2014-15).

“Shane did a great job for us last year, especially down the stretch and in the playoffs,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said in a release. “He really showed a lot of improvement and things really clicked for him after a few adjustments with pitching coach Max Peterson.”

Last season, Weedman made 30 appearances, finishing 7-3 with a 3.52 ERA in 76.2 innings on the mound.

“He’s got command of three pitches,” McCauley said. “At times one or two would be inconsistent, but down the stretch he seemed to have that command.”

In 2015, Weedman made 13 appearances and finished with a 3.26 ERA.

“Shane will be a big part of the staff in some capacity,” McCauley said. “He has done a great job for us in both relief and starts.”

“We will have to see where we need him most in spring training.”

