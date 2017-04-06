Otters Sign FLCS Series MVP to Contract Extension

The Frontier League Series Most Valuable player will stay in Evansville.

The Evansville Otters announced Thursday it has signed Hunter Ackerman to a contract extension.

Ackerman shined for the Otters in the winner-take-all FLCS Game 5 last September, pitching 7 2/3 innings while allowing just one hit and striking out five batters.

“His dominant performance in game five of championship series is one of the best playoff games I’ve ever seen,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said in a release. “Excited to have Hunter back for this season.

“He really showed he’s capable of being a top starter in the league.”

In three postseason starts for the Otters last season, Ackerman went 2-1 with 16 strikeouts and a 1.61 ERA.

During the 2016 regular season, Ackerman was 7-6 with a 3.76 ERA.

“Hunter is a reliable starter that will log innings for us,” McCauley said. “He gives us a chance to win every time out.”

Ackerman was drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Amateur Draft by the Chicago Cubs. He spent three years in the Cubs’ organization before coming to the Frontier League with the Schaumburg Boomers.

”He has a real chance to get himself back into an organization,” McCauley added. “He truly loves baseball and enjoys the competition.”

