Otters Shut Out Miners 6-0, Kick Start Nine-Game Homestand

The Evansville Otters shut out the Southern Illinois Miners 6-0 at Bosse Field.

Otters pitcher Luc Rennie struck out a career-high 12 batters.

In the second, Joe Lytle singled with Logan Taylor at second, and a subsequent error on the play allowed Logan Taylor to score and give the Otters a 1-0 lead. In the third, the Otters struck for three runs to take a 4-0 lead. Travis Harrison knocked home a run with a single and then Joe Lytle capped off the inning with a two-run double.

Mike Rizzitello pushed the lead to 5-0 with an RBI double in the fifth.

The Otters and Miners play again Saturday at 6:35 p.m.



