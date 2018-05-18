Otters Series Opener vs. Cornbelters Postponed

The series opener between the Normal Cornbelters and the Evansville Otters has been postponed due to wet field conditions, according to a press release from the team.

Friday’s game has been moved to Saturday, where the teams will play a doubleheader at Bosse Field.

First pitch is at 5:35 p.m.

Sunday’s series finale will still start at 2:05 p.m.

The Otters announced fans with general admission tickets for the postponed game will be able to use them at Saturday’s doubleheader or to a future 2018 game in general admission seating.

Those with field box seats will need to call 812-435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field box office to check for availability for the same seats or select different seats.

