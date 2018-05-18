44News | Evansville, IN

Otters Series Opener vs. Cornbelters Postponed

May 18th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The series opener between the Normal Cornbelters and the Evansville Otters has been postponed due to wet field conditions, according to a press release from the team.

Friday’s game has been moved to Saturday, where the teams will play a doubleheader at Bosse Field.

First pitch is at 5:35 p.m.

Sunday’s series finale will still start at 2:05 p.m.

The Otters announced fans with general admission tickets for the postponed game will be able to use them at Saturday’s doubleheader or to a future 2018 game in general admission seating.

Those with field box seats will need to call 812-435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field box office to check for availability for the same seats or select different seats.

